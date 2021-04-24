Morgan Stanley Purchases 383,670 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of F.N.B. worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

