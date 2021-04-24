Morgan Stanley Purchases 43,443 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,676 shares of company stock worth $6,135,699. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

