Morgan Stanley Purchases 436,590 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Fulton Financial worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

