Morgan Stanley Purchases 442,008 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 189.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.18% of The Marcus worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Marcus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $644.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

