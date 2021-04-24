Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.