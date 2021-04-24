Morgan Stanley Sells 147,736 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Stantec worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

