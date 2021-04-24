Morgan Stanley Sells 226,555 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 49.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.