Morgan Stanley Sells 22,679 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 22,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Cryoport worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

CYRX stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

