Morgan Stanley Sells 241,563 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Brady worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brady by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Brady by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 799,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $748,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

