Morgan Stanley Sells 24,889 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Independent Bank worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

INDB opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.