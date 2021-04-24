Morgan Stanley Sells 26,295 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.47% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

CZA opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

