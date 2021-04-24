Morgan Stanley Sells 2,863 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $79.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

