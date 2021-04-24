Morgan Stanley Sells 5,090 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.13% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $125.32 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $130.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.