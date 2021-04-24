Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 404.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Morphic worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $437,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,129,244.09. Insiders sold 487,232 shares of company stock valued at $25,418,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

