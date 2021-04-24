Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

