mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Volume Tops $507,407.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and $507,407.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.39 or 0.99765446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00122101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002628 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

