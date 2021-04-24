Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $493,539.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.14 or 0.00042713 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and $493,539.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00268841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,555.41 or 1.00134837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00629280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01022035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

