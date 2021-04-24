Multiplier Reaches Market Cap of $21.48 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $21.21 or 0.00042197 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $21.48 million and $376,095.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded up 5,163,986.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.86 or 0.02348842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00266536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.01 or 0.00996557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,349.16 or 1.00149367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.96 or 0.00614543 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

