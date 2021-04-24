Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,987 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 127.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

IEMG opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

