Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,374 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.