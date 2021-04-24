Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

