Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 178,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.