Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,428 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

