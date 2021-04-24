Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,750 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX opened at $135.93 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.