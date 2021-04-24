Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $151.30 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

