Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX opened at $101.55 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

