Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.82 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

