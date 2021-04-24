Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.