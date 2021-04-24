Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

