Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $29.48 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $209.50 and a twelve month high of $342.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its 200 day moving average is $314.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.