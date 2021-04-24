Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 64,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $155.31 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.