Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 738 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $875.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

