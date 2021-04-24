Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 965 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.47 and its 200-day moving average is $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

