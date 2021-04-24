Mushroom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,950.00 (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded 368.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and $29,950.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,225,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

