Mushroom Reaches Market Cap of $73.30 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $73.30 million and approximately $78,815.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 439.1% higher against the dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00004751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00266393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01002554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.33 or 1.00229661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00614354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,225,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mushroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mushroom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.