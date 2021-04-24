MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.36 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $122.04 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $7.01 or 0.00014110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.00657768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.62 or 0.07616016 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

