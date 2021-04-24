Myriad Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.33 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Myriad has a total market cap of $15.33 million and $244,887.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,777,822,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.