Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $10.52 million and $27,586.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00643575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.37 or 0.07815020 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

