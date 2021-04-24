MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $16,576.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00643575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.37 or 0.07815020 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

