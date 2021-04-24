Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $143,287.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.69 or 0.08072727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00638282 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.