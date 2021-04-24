Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $33.99 million and approximately $24,305.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,633.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $789.35 or 0.01558935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00471114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001425 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

