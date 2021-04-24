Nano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $136.30 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $136.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $7.57 or 0.00015153 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,928.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.06 or 0.04484544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.21 or 0.00461084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $785.31 or 0.01572883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00747532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.50 or 0.00481681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00414855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.