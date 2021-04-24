Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196,984.36

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $196,984.36 and approximately $7,449.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 174.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,167,228 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

