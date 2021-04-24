Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $196,984.36 and $7,449.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 174.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,167,228 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

