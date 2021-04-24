National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.72% of National Research worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NRC opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In other news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

