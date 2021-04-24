NativeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $5,199.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00297231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,753,876 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.