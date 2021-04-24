Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.05 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

