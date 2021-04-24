Navcoin Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $46.05 million and $3.52 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020312 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,513,540 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

