Naviaddress Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00062870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00091195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.46 or 0.08178833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00644851 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.