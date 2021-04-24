Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.47

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 535,210 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £14.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

